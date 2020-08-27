class="obituaries-template-default single single-obituaries postid-481675 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Jim and Dorothy Massey Service Announcement

August 27, 2020
In lieu of public memorial services for Jim and Dorothy Massey who passed away August 12th and March 15th, 2020, respectively, a private service will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This service will be recorded and later shared to First United Methodist Church’s facebook page as well as Bridgman Funeral Home’s facebook page.

Memorials may be made to the Regional West Hospital Foundation or the First United Methodist Church music fund. Bridgman Funeral Home has been assisting the Massey family with arrangements.

