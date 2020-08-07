Jim Charles Cannia, 61

Jim Cannia, was called home suddenly after a car accident on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He is being received in heaven where he can watch over his family and friends. A celebration of life visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. A memorial mass will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Father Mike McDonald officiating. A light lunch will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in his honor. Memorials may be made to the family and will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting Jim’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Jim was born and raised in Omaha, NE where he graduated from high school in 1976. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Cindy in 1978 in Omaha. They left Omaha in 1982, moving to Sheridan, WY, then to Laramie, WY to complete his B.S. in Geology. They were blessed with their miracle child Anthony in 1985, and Jim graduated from UW in 1987.

They moved to Scottsbluff, NE where Jim began his professional career as a water geologist for the local NRD. He was instrumental in establishing the water department and spent 17 years monitoring and helping to guide the water practices of the NRD. In 2005, he moved to the Department of Natural Resources in Bridgeport, then to the USGS where he began working on airborne geophysical mapping. At the USGS he gained a national and international reputation for excellence in his field. He moved to the private sector, then forming his own company Aqua Geo Frameworks, LLC with his two trusted partners.

He was an avid hunter and shooter, who loved sharing his passion for shooting sports with others. He loved the outdoors and all things nature. He finally achieved his lifelong dream of shooting an elk this past weekend.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, and beloved hunting dogs Blizzard, Choc, Breezy, and Boo.

He leaves behind his bride of 42 years, Cindy; his son Anthony, along with his faithful dogs Grace, Sunny, and Drake.; his brother Al (Mary) of Omaha; cousin Joe (Lisa); sisters-in-law Kim & Sue of Colorado Springs, CO and Lynn, Two Rivers, WI; several nieces, nephews, dear friends and numerous colleagues.