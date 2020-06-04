Jimmie J. “Jim” Erb, 63, Oshkosh

Jimmie J. “Jim” Erb, 63, of Oshkosh passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020 at the Regional West Garden County Hospital in Oshkosh.

Memorial Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Oshkosh City Cemetery with Brenda Tophoj, PMA officiating.

Memorials in Jim’s name can be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Erb family.

A full obituary will be posted when available.