Jimmie “Jim” D. Heilbrun, 76, Banner County

Jimmie “Jim” D. Heilbrun, 76, of Banner County, died at his home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Kimball with Pastor Alan Foutz officiating.

Burial will be held following the funeral at Sunset Memorial Park in Scottsbluff. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday

from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Jim’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories

for the family. Memorials may be given in his memory to Calvary United Methodist Church or to the family to be determined

later. The services for Jim have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Jimmie David Heilbrun was born in Scottsbluff on March 21, 1944, the son of David and Katherine (Schwartz) Heilbrun. He was

raised and attended school in Gering and graduated from the Gering High School in 1962. Jim joined the National Guard and

served his country from 1962-1968. He was married to Judy McKinnon on July 11, 1965 in Bushnell. Jim worked for Scottsbluff

County in the Road Department until moving to the farm north of Bushnell in 1966. Jim farmed and ranched until the time of his

death. He also delivered mail to many Banner County and Kimball County residents, driving over 300,000 miles. He loved

tractors, working his cattle and going on trips to Las Vegas to attend the NFR. Jim and Judy enjoyed riding 4-wheelers together

while checking the cattle. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, and enjoyed playing the part of Thaddeus

during their production of the Last Supper, he was a past member of the Bushnell Lions Club. Jim loved his family and friends and

was known for his story telling ability.

Survivors include his wife Judy Heilbrun of Banner County, NE; daughters Jenifer (Sean) Hopkins of Mitchell, NE., Janie (Jim) Wyatt

of Harrisburg, NE., and Julie (Chet) Cochran of rural Gering, NE; brother Steve Heilburn of Torrington, WY; grandchildren Joshua

(Joann) Hopkins, Justin Hopkins, Cole (Grace) Wyatt, Brooke (Jake) Daum, Hallie Cochran and Connor Cochran; great grandchildren

Brooke, Peyton and Allie Hopkins and Asher Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 sister Beverly Ludwig.