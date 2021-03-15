Joan Bridgett Schmid, 86, Oshkosh

Joan Bridgett Schmid, 86, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne, Wyoming on March 10, 2021 from natural causes.

Funeral Services at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church with Deacon Dixon Powers officiating. Services will begin with the rosary with a funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will be held in St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 300 West 4th, Oshkosh, Ne.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Schmid family.

Joan was born on April 4, 1934 to Joseph and Elizabeth (Meng) Nozicka in Sioux County, Nebraska. She attended rural grade schools in Sioux, Thomas and Custer counties in Nebraska. She graduated from Broken Bow High School.

On June 25, 1955 Joan married Alfred Schmid. Together they raised sons, Kevin and Robert. Most of their married life they ranched in Garden County, Oshkosh, Ne. She worked at Nebraska State Bank in Oshkosh for many years as well as volunteering many years at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

After Alfred passed away on February 19,2004 Joan shared living with her son Kevin in Cheyenne, Wyoming, during the winter months.

Joan is survived by her sons Kevin and Robert as well as their children and by four sisters; Fran of Montana, Marge of Hastings, Ne., Rose and Luella of Minnesota; three brothers, James and Leo of Arizona and Paul of Grand Island, Ne.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Phyllis, two brothers Martin and Don