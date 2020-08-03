Joan E. (Starks) Kerns, 93, Mitchell

Joan E. (Starks) Kerns, 93, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, Aug 1, 2020 at the Mitchell Care Center. Her funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, Aug 6, 2020 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell with Pastor Ben Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. It is respectfully requested that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Joan’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Joan’s memorial page at www.jonesmortuary.com.

Joan was born July 20, 1927 in Agate, NE to Nicholas and Blanche (York) Starks along with her fraternal twin Jean. She was raised at Agate, NE and graduated from Harrison High School in May 1945. She taught school in Agate and Henry, NE. Joan met Joe Kerns and they were married on Feb 15, 1947 in Cheyenne, WY. They celebrated 70 years together on Feb 15, 2017.

In 1951 they bought a farm north of Henry where they ran a Grade-A dairy for 20 years. They later moved east of Morrill then retired in Mitchell and became snowbirds in Arizona. Joan enjoyed doing crafts, sewing, reading, traveling, playing cards, cooking, and helping Joe farm.

Joan is survived by her daughters Peggy Cattin of Holliday, MO, Sandy (Lloyd) Heine of Gering, NE and Betty Walsh of Mitchell, NE; sisters Georgia Eckhardt of AL; 9 grandchildren John (Celeste) Cattin, James (Norma) Cattin, Jordan (Nicole) Cattin, Debra (Alan) Mason, Shelly Bowlin, Jennifer (Kevin) Heimbouch, Tonia (Eric) Paben, Aaron (Courtney) Walsh, and Beau (Ashley) Walsh; 23 great grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe, siblings Lyle, Charles, Mable, Edna, Barbara, Jean, and John; sons-in-law Henry Cattin and Paul Walsh; great-grandson Ashton Bowlin; and many other loving family members.