Joanne L. Dale, 85

Joanne L. Dale passed away on December 4, 2020 at the Mitchell Care Center in Mitchell Nebraska at the age of 85.

Joanne was born January 7, 1935 in Denver Colorado to Emil and Anita Swanson. She received her formative education there and graduated from Wheatridge High School in 1953. After graduation Joanne worked in a secretarial position for the Rocky Mountain arsenal in Denver. In 1955 She married Jim Dale and they had 4 daughters. They resided in Scottsbluff from 1960-1968. They then moved to Ft. Collins Colorado. There Joanne clerked at a clothing store and then worked as a secretary for the Poudre R1 School district. In 1987 her mother passed away and she moved back to Denver to help care for her step father. There she worked for Kaiser Permanente in the clerical float pool. In 1993 She was diagnosed with Acoustic Neuroma which left her disabled and changed her world. So she moved back to Scottsbluff to be close to family and friends. There Joanne began a new chapter in her life, she found her church home, was baptized and became a Christian. She was a member and attended The First United Methodist church for many years. Joanne volunteered as a Pink Lady for Regional West Medical Center, enjoyed many hobbies such as “Pairs and Half Pairs” square dancing, playing the piano, doing crossword puzzles, and writing emails to her friends and family. Joanne was known for her beautiful smile, outgoing personality, and the ability to keep her friends for a lifetime. She had a passion for animals, especially for dogs and cats, and she was a member of the ASPCA for many years. Joanne resided at the Mitchell Care Center in Mitchell Nebraska until her death.

She is survived by her four daughters, Lorrie Kalahar of Palm Harbor Fl. Patti (Jon) Gillen of Scottsbluff NE, Kathi Sparks of Scottsbluff NE, and Jaime (Tim) Holt of Weatherford TX. 10 Grandchildren, Patrick (Amy) Sparks, Ft. Collins CO, Jessica (Justin) Johnson, Sheridan, WY, Laura (Adam) Westrope, Phoenix AZ, Taryn (Ryan) Ley Garmisch Partenkirchen Germany, Nathan Gillen Scottsdale AZ Kelly Kalahar Safety Harbor FL, Matthew Kalahar Clearwater FL, Shannon Kalahar St. Petersburg FL, Trevor Holt Dallas TX, Tynan Holt Austin TX, and 7 great grandchildren, Reanna, Hudson, Cole, Asher, Pacey, Burke, Hattie Mae. She was preceded in death by her father and mother and step father. She was an only child. It is Joanne’s wish for memorial donations be made to the Panhandle Human Society in Scottsbluff. There will be no services at this time. A Memorial service is being planned and will be held in the Spring of 2021. Online condolences may be made at: www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.