John A. “Jack” DesEnfants, 86, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Jack was born March 3, 1934, to Olive (Reed) and John E. DesEnfants in Torrington, Wyoming. He graduated from Torrington High School and attended the University of Nebraska (Lincoln) where he received his Doctorate in Dental Surgery. After serving as a dentist in the United States Navy overseas in Taiwan and then stateside in San Diego, Jack received his Master of Medical Sciences degree in Orthodontia from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He and his family then made their home in Scottsbluff where Jack practiced orthodontics for nearly 40 years.

Throughout his professional life Jack was very active in the Rotary Club of Scottsbluff/Gering and found great value in helping others. He embarked on many adventures and made the most of his time with friends and loved ones. Jack enjoyed golf, skiing, Husker football, goose hunting, boating, fishing, and hunting antelope and elk. For many years, he participated in the Sugar Valley Rally crammed into his ancient Model T, “Maude.” Jack was sincerely grateful for the many dear friends and patients he had in his life.

Jack was preceded in death by his son, Jay DesEnfants; his parents and stepfather, True Poage; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Joan and Gene Harris, Jeannine and Al Miller, and Irene DesEnfants-Knight.

He is survived by his daughters and their families: Julie, Craig and Sam Landers of Gering, Nebraska; Janet, Jennie, Jason and Jessica Ayers of Windsor, Colorado; Jodie, Jeff, Jackson and Jamie Sampson of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Jeanna, Thom, Patrick and Nicholas Townsend of Papillion, Nebraska; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he adored.

As Jack believed all dogs go to Heaven, he looked forward to reuniting with his many loyal four-legged hunting companions Sam, Ace, Benson, Lex and Buddy.

A private memorial service will be held by Jack’s family at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack’s memory to the Rotary Club of Scottsbluff/Gering or the Oregon Trail Community Foundation where scholarships will be established for students in dental health related fields. Please designate gifts as “John A. DesEnfants memorial.”