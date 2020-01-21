John Richard Jochem, Jr., 90, Morrill

John Richard Jochem, Jr., 90, of Morrill, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home. His funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth, NE with Pastor Georg Williams officiating. Interment will follow at the German Valley Cemetery in Brewster, NE. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00pm Friday, January 24, 2020 and 1 hour prior to service time at the church. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in John’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. A local memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Morrill. Online condolences may be made by viewing John’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com . Jones Mortuary in Mitchell, NE is entrusted with arrangements.

John was born January 7, 1930 to Vera (Searles) and John Richard Jochem, Sr. in Ainsworth, NE. John was the oldest living child of John Sr. and Vera. John Sr. and Clara (Schipporeit) had 5 daughters and only two lived beyond childhood. Clara passed away in 1920 and John Sr. married Vera (Searles) in 1927. John was baptized in February 23, 1930. He attended a one room school, District #1, 2 ½ miles SW of home, until the eighth grade. He graduated the eighth grade 3rd highest in the County. John was confirmed in the Lutheran Faith at German Valley in 1947. He graduated high school in 1948 from Ainsworth and for one year following he worked at various ranches before returning to the families Diamond R Ranch on Holly Flats.

John married Dorothy Ann Cooley April 28, 1951 in Chadron, NE. To this union 11 children were born, 5 boys and 6 girls. From December 1951 until January 1954 John was in the U.S. Army serving stateside.

John was a rancher, owning or operating land within 100 miles of Ainsworth in any direction until 2004.

John is survived by his children Gale Jochem, Craig Jochem, Ellen Spearman, Barb (Don) Bowlin; John (Kelly) Jochem, Rebecca (Tom) Turner, Glen (friend Tina) Jochem, Donita “Dee” (Bill) Allen, Jackie (Monte) Dishman, Emma (Mark) Fish; his caregiver and special friend Joyce K. Nelson; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Dorothy; his youngest son Russell; daughter-in-law Doris Jochem; parents; sisters Rosalee, Elsie, Anne and Beaulah; brothers Kenneth, Rob and Dennis; a stillborn sister and brother; and sister-in-law Donna Jochem.