John Rodger Hageman, 84, McGrew

John Rodger Hageman, 84, of McGrew, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Gering Memorial Chapel. His graveside funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the Veterans Circle at the Bayard Cemetery. Military honors rendered by the United States Navy Honor Guard and the Bayard VFW Post #9915 Honor Guard. Memorials may be given in care of the family for a designation at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

John was born September 17, 1935 at Bayard, Nebraska to Roy and Ruth (Beat) Hageman. He received his education in Bayard and graduated from Bayard High School. John joined the United States Navy on June 2, 1955 and served until his honorable discharge on November 15, 1974. He returned to the area following his discharge and made his home in the Bayard and McGrew area. He repaired appliances for five years, later working for Kelley Bean in Minatare from 1979 to 1989.

John was a life time member of both the VFW Post #9915 and the American Legion Post #200 in Bayard, and a member of the DAV since 2012.

John is survived by his sisters Ionia Hicks and Wanda Heuer both of Maryland; special niece Sue Holle; special nephews Mike and Mark Bartels; many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including Jodi and Angie Buskirk of McGrew.

John was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Russell, Leonard, William, Fred, Robert, Thelma, Maxine, Alice, Jim, and an infant sibling.