John Walter Kissack, Sr., 91, Gering

John Walter Kissack Sr., 91, of Gering, Nebraska passed away August 29, at home with his loving wife holding his hand, daughter Diana also at his side. John was born to Elmer and Marie (Pfeffer) Kissack in Flint, Michigan, on August 6, 1929. John’s family moved to Scottsbluff when he was 15. John graduated from Scottsbluff High School as salutatorian in 1947.

He survived the blizzard of 1949, after spending three days stranded in a vehicle when returning to college after Christmas break. At CU-Boulder, John was a member of Kappa Kappa Psi, Alpha Iota chapter (Honorary Band Fraternity), and Alpha Kappa Psi, Gamma Zeta chapter (Business Fraternity). He played in the marching band and jazz band. He graduated with a BS in Business Administration in 1951.

John enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951. He received an Honorable Discharge for medical reasons.

John began working in his father’s business, Kissack Company, Office Outfitters, winning top seller for the region many times. He worked for 52 years.

John married Marjorie (Monasmith) of Lincoln, NE on August 27, 1955 in Boulder, CO. They had five children. They had just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They met on a blind date and thought they were meant to be together, as they shared the same birthday.

John earned his private pilot license in 1970. He owned two planes in his years as a pilot. He served on the State Aeronautical Commission for 8 years. John took a position as Director of Motor Vehicles, under Governor, Jim Exon, from 1970-1972. The family lived in Lincoln, NE during those years.

John loved music and could play many instruments. He played with Gering Summer Band, WNCC college band, he sang with Sugar Valley Singers and Christ the King Catholic Church Choir. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, earning 4th Degree Knight status. He was a 26-year member of the Lions Club in Scottsbluff, inducted at age 21. He was an Eagle Scout. Recently, he was a volunteer in the jail ministry through his church.

He was a life-long Democrat. He was an alternate to the DNC in Miami Beach, Florida in 1972.

He was a voracious reader of history, an avid swimmer, and admired Scotts Bluff National Monument and Chimney Rock. He loved people, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with family.

John was preceded in death by his parents and son, John Kissack II.

He is survived by his brother Richard Kissack (Connie) of Clinton, IA, his wife Marjorie, daughters: Susan Hartmann (Tom) of Bellevue, NE, Kathy Emick (Tim) of Eaton, CO, Barb Jesse of Laramie, WY, Diana Dally of Gering, 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren

A Rosary is being held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering on September 3, at 6:00 p.m. and a Memorial Service Friday, September 4 at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Fr. Michael McDonald will officiate. Inurnment will be at Fairview Cemetery near his parents and son.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the family at 1805 Q Street Gering, NE 69341, or for masses for him at Christ the King Catholic Church of Gering and online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.