John Walter Reinmuth, II, 59, Alliance

John Walter Reinmuth II went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 2, 2020, the day before his 60th birthday. He was now able to spend that day with the dad he loved, respected and honored the most.

John was born on January 3, 1960 in Sidney, NE to John Walter and Marilyn Lee (Colson) Reinmuth. In 1968 the family moved to Montana. There he found his love of hard work, learning to be a heavy equipment operator and working in construction. It is where he also found his love of fishing.

He relocated to Alliance where he worked in farming. He later worked for the City of Alliance Landfill and later at Progress Rail. John then moved to Hemingford in 2015. Health complications would require John to take an early retirement. Even with his deteriorating health he continued to build a home for his family. He was a Jack of all trades and a Master of all he put his hands too. He will forever be known for his doing anything for anyone and expecting nothing in return. John also never knew a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his father, John “Jack” Reinmuth.

John is survived by his wife of 10 years, Sylvia A. Reinmuth, his stepchildren, Ashley Mutchie, Shawn Mutchie and Cody Baker, his mother, Marilyn Reinmuth of Gering, his brother, Mark Reinmuth of Havre, MT and his sisters, Pamela Britsch of Gering and Lisa Reinmuth of Sherman Oaks, CA. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 8 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel in Alliance with Pastor Bob Haverick and Walker Britsch officiating. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery at Gering at a later date.

Memorials may be given in care of the family.