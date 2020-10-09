Jolene K. Kaufman, 73, Scottsbluff

Jolene K. Kaufman, 73, of Scottsbluff, went to join our Lord and Savior on October 8, 2020. She passed at home surround by family after a battle with cancer. Per her request, there will be no visitation. Her Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jake Roberts and Pastor Jeff Banks officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery at Minatare. Memorials may be given to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com