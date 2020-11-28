Josephine Mary Buehler, 96, Gering

Josephine Mary Buehler, 96, of Gering, Nebraska died November 24 at Heritage Estates. Please pray for the repose of her soul.

Josephine was born on August 12, 1924 in Clyde, Missouri to Joseph and Agnes (Lager) Stoll. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School and Scottsbluff Junior College. She completed nurses training at Mercy Hospital in Denver and was employed at St. Mary’s Hospital in Scottsbluff before her marriage.

Josephine and Leland Buehler were united in marriage on June 3, 1950 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. They lived their entire married life on the farm south of Gering.

Leland and Josephine were members of Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering. Josephine was a devout Catholic and was involved in many aspects of church life including keeping a monthly hour of adoration and frequenting daily Mass. She had a special devotion to the Virgin Mary and the rosary was one of her favorite prayers. She was involved in all aspects of farming as well as gardening, sewing, 4-H and the community club. Jo was also a volunteer at Birth Right in Scottsbluff for many years. She was musically inclined and could frequently be heard humming a tune or singing a song. Jo and Leland were avid card players and loved to play bridge whenever the opportunity presented itself.

Josephine is survived by sons Kent (Linda) and Neil; daughter-in-law, Terri Buehler; daughters Ann (Mark Wampler) Rodgers and Cathy (Jason) Margheim; brother and sister-in-law, Bud and Jean Pieper; and sisters Agnes Hoelsken and Joann Strueby. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Josephine was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Leland; son, Wynne; daughter-in-law Julie (Neil); brother, Herman; sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Emmanuel Zitterkopf; and brothers-in-law, Buddy Hoelsken and Ed Strueby.

Jo’s family would like to express their gratitude to Heritage Estates and the staff there for the excellent care she received over the last few years of her life.

The funeral for Josephine will be Wednesday, December 2, at 10:00 A.M. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering, Nebraska. A rosary will be prayed on Tuesday evening, December 1, at 6:00 P.M. also at Christ the King Church. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 1, from 2-5 P.M. at Gering Memorial Chapel. For health reasons due to the pandemic, face masks are strongly recommended. The Rosary and Funeral will be livestreamed through the Gering Memorial Chapel Facebook page.

Memorials may be donated to Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering or a pro-life charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.