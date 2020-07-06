Joshua Eldon Brown, 21, Bridgeport

Joshua Eldon Brown, 21, of Bridgeport, Nebraska tragically passed away the early morning of July 3, 2020. Joshua was born November 19, 1998 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Lance and Stacey Brown. Joshua is the youngest of his four siblings and is a father to a beautiful baby girl, Charlie. Joshua strived in providing for his family, and excelled in being a father to his child. Joshua was known for his many talents in baseball and his love of horses he inherited from his father. Joshua was a perfect friend, brother, son, and father.

Joshua is survived by daughter Charlie Brown; girlfriend Kristen Rathe; mother Stacey Brown; brothers Trey Brown and Austin Brookhart; sister Billie Brown; grandmothers Verna Brown and Paula Schoeninger; great-grandparents John Warner, Rosella Haggan, and Ila Sanchez; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Joshua was preceded in death by his father Lance Alan Brown, grandfather Jerry Alan Brown, grandfather George William James Jr, and great-grandfather George William James.

Services will be announced. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com