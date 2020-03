Joshua J. Gipfert, age 34, of Gurley, NE passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 in Gurley.

Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the CDCs new recommendation of no groups larger than 10 people. Cremation has been held. You may view Josh’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com .

A complete obituary will be published when available.

