Joshua Joseph Green, 34, Mitchell, formerly of Sidney

Joshua Joseph Green, 34, of Mitchell, Nebraska, formerly of Sidney, Nebraska, passed away on August 23, 2020 due to injuries he received in a motor vehicle accident west of Scottsbluff. Per his wishes, cremation will take place. His Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church Parish Hall at 5 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020. Memorials may be given in care of the family for a designation at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Joshua was born December 9, 1985 at Abilene, Texas to Joseph Green and Catherine Herrera. He received his education in Sidney, graduating in 2004. He graduated from Wyo Tech in December of 2006 with a degree in Motorsports Chassis Fabrication and Automotive Technology.

His work career included Magnolia Homes in Scottsbluff, Home Depot in Scottsbluff, the Busted Knuckle in Sidney, Panhandle Co-op in Sidney, and most recently Aulick Industries and O’Reily’s both in Scottsbluff. He received an ASE Automotive Technician – Suspension, Steering, and Brakes certification on March 8, 2019. He was the proud father of four girls. He loved working on cars, fishing, hunting, and watching Husker football.

Joshua was funny and had the biggest heart. He could make anyone laugh with his random rants and interesting observations. He loved helping people and would do anything he could do for anyone in need. He enjoyed working on cars, especially older body style mopars. He wanted to own an A body, B body, and C body. He wanted them to be fast and loud and was in the process of fixing up a 1973 duster and a 1987 dodge pickup.

Joshua loved fishing and hunting whenever he could and loved spending time with his daughters and other family members. He was an avid Husker football fan and was looking forward to a possible season this year.

Joshua married Cortnee Bennett on October 18, 2013 at the Sidney Fine Arts Center. The couple made their home in Sidney for several years, before moving to Mitchell in January of 2020.

Survivors include his wife Cortnee Green; daughters Jesalynn Fulton-Green, Khemi Green, Bethany McGee, and Samara Green; mother Catherine Robertson; father Joseph Green; siblings: Tawny Green, Jordan Herrera, James Robertson, Joey Green, Jesse Green, Benjamin Green, and Daniel Green; grandmother Jenny Herrera; and numerous other family, in-laws, and friends.

Joshua was preceded in death by his uncle James Herrera, grandfathers Rodger Green and Francisco Herrera, and father-in-law Clifford Bennett.