Joy Helen Steidley, 81, Scottsbluff

Joy Helen Steidley, 81, of Scottsbluff, passed away on March 6, 2021 at home. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 PM on Thursday, March 11, 2021 and her Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, March 12, 2021 both at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. Pastor Al Wilson is officiating and casual attire welcome. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Memorials may be given to the Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolences may be left by visiting Joy’s Profile at www.dugankramer.com

Joy was born May 14, 1939 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Thomas Valentine and Florence Ruth (Moore) DeWitt. She received her education in Scottsbluff. On June 9, 1958 she was united in marriage to Roger Lee Steidley, Sr. The couple were over the road truck drivers for most of their lives, making their home in Moore, Oklahoma and Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Joy is survived by her sons: Tony Lee (Nancy) Steidley, Jeremy Dean Steidley, Troy Michael Steidley, and Roger Lee, Jr. (Mylee) Steidley; daughter Kimberly Ann McIntyre; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters, and two brothers.