Juanita C. Mendoza went to be with our Lord on April 5, 2020. She was born July 28, 1938 at St. Joseph Hospital in Alliance, Nebraska to Elena (Vargas) and Dionicio Flores, the oldest of 16. She grew up in Alliance and graduated from St. Agnes Academy. After graduating she entered into the convent for a short time. When she left the convent, she moved to Scottsbluff, NE where she met Adolpho Mendoza and later married him. To this union four children were born (Laura) Chris Weber of Hemingford, Anne (Tim) Wilcox of North Platte, Claudia Stark of Alliance, and Greg (Katrina) Mendoza of Lincoln. She was also blessed with 7 grandsons, 5 granddaughters, and one great-grandson.

She will be welcomed with open arms by her parents, brothers-in-law Dee and John, sister-in-law Dixie, great-nephew Michael, and many more family members.

Juanita was a devoted mother, grandma, and sister. She always was there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. She loved to cook! You could always hear her music playing loudly while she toodled around her house.

You may have known her as your friend, babysitter, care taker, personal chef, or house cleaner. No matter she took pride in everything she did. Her love for her family was immeasurable, and in her life God and family came first.

A service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Sisters of St. Francis/Marian Residence c/o sister Jane 1104 Toluca Alliance, Nebraska 69301. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center for the care mom received while she was there. Everyone always had a smile on their face and a kind word for her.