Juanita Eileen Strauch, 78, Mitchell

Juanita Eileen Strauch, 78 of Mitchell, Nebraska passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Mitchell Care Center with her family by her side.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Interment will be at Mitchell Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 pm at the chapel. Memorials may be given to Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Juanita was born on August 4, 1941 to Lewie and June (Patzel) Brandenburg in Madison, Nebraska.

She married George Carlson March 2, 1957, she later married Tad Snyder, and then married Walter Strauch November 16, 1973.

Juanita enjoyed to dance, crochet, sew and macramé. She loved Elvis, cats and her crafts and home designing.

Survivors include her children: Debbie (Larry) Eutsler, Rex (Lorry) Carlson, Lee Carlson, Dixie Sanders, Sandy Swanson and Joleen (Jarrod) Wetherington; Step children: Kevin (Vicki) Strauch and Keith (Cathy) Strauch; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; siblings: Carol (Carl) Carlson, Hazel Harsha, Cindy (Rick) Gaydusek and David (Joey) Rost.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Tad and Walter, grandson Nicholas and granddaughter Samantha.