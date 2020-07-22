Karen A. Day, 80, Lewellen

Karen A. Day, 80, of Lewellen passed away Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020 at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home in Oshkosh.

Karen McCormick Day was born August 24, 1939 to Keith and Rosa (Daughtee) McCormick in the home of her grandparents Ed and Birdie (Eggers) McCormick at Lewellen. She attended school in rural Lewellen through the 8th grade and graduated from Lewellen High School in 1957. Karen was a hard worker who held a variety of jobs, some of which include retail, clerical positions, and CNA duties in both Oshkosh and Chappell nursing homes.

Karen was a fun-loving person who had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed yardwork and spending time with family and friends. She loved cats and had three indoor feline companions, as well as numerous outdoor pets. Karen was a fierce animal advocate and hated to see any animal mistreated.

On May 19, 1957, she married Ronald Clark. The couple had three daughters, Keri, Rona, and Dana. On June 6, 1981, Karen was united in marriage to William Day in Moab, Utah. They made their home in McCook before settling in Lewellen.

Karen is survived by her husband, Bill of Lewellen, her three daughters, eight grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents Keith and Rose Mae McCormick, sisters, Janice and Jeanne, and her grandparents, Ed and Birdie McCormick and Robert and Rosa Daughtee.