Karen Brown, 63

On April 14, 2020, Karen Brown, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 63 from a battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Karen was born on February 9, 1957 in Valley City, ND to Leonard and Marilynn Everson. She graduated from Clay Center High School in 1975. On April 2, 1977 she married Ricky Lynn Brown and soon moved to Riverton, WY where they raised a daughter, Jessica Mintken and a son, Adam Brown. While in Riverton, she worked at Brunton Company, Bear Paw embroidery, and High Mountain Seasonings. Later, she moved to Torrington, WY to be closer to what gave her the greatest joy, her grandsons. While living there, she was a manager at City Slickers RV Park.

Karen enjoyed rock hunting in the mountains and camping with her family. She was known for finding many treasures. You could also often find her quilting. She took pleasure in sewing quilts for her family and friends. She was known for bringing happiness and comfort to others. She had a deep sense of pride in being a regular blood donor.

Karen was preceded in death by her son, Adam Brown; her parents, Leonard and Marilynn Everson; her brothers, Tony (Renee), Joe Everson; and her niece, Kayla Drudik. She is survived by her husband, Ricky Brown; Daughter, Jessica (Buck) Mintken; her grandson, Gage and Easton Mintken; her sisters, Jean (Allan) Swenson and Mary Drudik; and many nieces and nephews.