Karen J. Hunter, 73, Scottsbluff

Karen J. Hunter, 73, of Scottsbluff, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her home in Scottsbluff. Her memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Rick Wheatley officiating. Inurnment will be in the Danbury-Marion Cemetery near Danbury. The family respectfully request that memorials be given to Regional West Hospice or Disabled American Veterans.

Karen Joyce Hunter was born April 4, 1946, at Sutherland, Nebraska to Leo George and Mary Ellen (Fisher) Hartman. She grew up in Danbury working for the family business, Hartman Telephone Exchange. She met Gary Kilpatrick and they were married June 9, 1962. They moved to western Nebraska in 1973, where she owned and operated Bluffs Auto for 26 years. She married Clyde Hunter, November 6, 2009, at Torrington, Wyoming. She most recently owned and operated Kelley’s Liquor Cabinet with her son, Cory.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff.

Survivors include her husband, Clyde Hunter; daughter, Sheila Sterling of Laurens, South Carolina; sons, Devin (Becky) Kilpatrick of Fort Collins, Colorado, Cory (Koni) Kilpatrick of Scottsbluff and Justin Kumm of Scottsbluff; stepson, Eddie (Jeri) Hunter of Chugwater, Wyoming; sister, Rhonda (Johnnie) Marley of Moody, Texas; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kendall Kay Kilpatrick; husband, Gary Kilpatrick; and brother, Duane Hartman.