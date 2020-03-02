Karen Janette Cline, 77

Karen Janette Cline entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 28th, at her home at the age of 77. Karen was born March 21, 1942 to Ellis and Gayle Hammock. Karen grew up in Scottsbluff and graduated in 1960. Karen was united in marriage to Charles Cline on January 7, 1961 in Harrisburg, Nebraska. To this union, two children were born, Terry and Teena. Karen was a homemaker and took in all cats and dogs that showed up.

Karen and her family moved to Culbertson, Nebraska until the death of Chuck, and then returned to Scottsbluff with her son Terry to be closer to her family. Karen loved to take care of the yard, flowers and garden. Karen was always busy in the summer canning and making jellies from her many fruit trees. She also loved to sew and do crafts.

Karen is survived by her son Terry, of the home, and daughter Teena (Jim) Winski of Denver, Colorado; granddaughter Alice Jones, of Denver, Colorado; and grandson Ryan Jones, of Bozeman, Montana; brothers Mike (Lois) Hammack of Gering, Nebraska; and Tim Hammack of Omaha, Nebraska; brother-in-laws Chris and David Cline of Wyoming, and several caregivers.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband Chuck, her parents Ellis and Gayle Hammack of Scottsbluff, and brother Larry Hammack of Omaha, along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.