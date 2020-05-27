Karen Lynn Gilbert, 77, Ellicott City, MD

Karen Lynn Gilbert passed away quietly in her home in Ellicott City, MD on Saturday April 23rd at the age of 77. Karen was the daughter of Fred (Gene) and Shirley Purnell and graduated from high school in Scottsbluff in 1961. Karen lived in all four timezones across the country throughout her life and traveled the world, yet always considered Scottsbluff as her home.

Karen was predeceased by her loving parents, her daughter Sheila Knaub Flory, and her son Jeffrey Lee Knaub. She is survived by her sons Scott Knaub and Matthew Gilbert as well as her two grandchildren Daniel and Tatiyana Knaub. Karen has extended relations from the Vorse family still remaining in the Scottsbluff area.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 pm at Gering Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.