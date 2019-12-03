Karen (Nightingale) Bolzer, 77, Mitchell

Karen (Nightingale) Bolzer, 77, of Mitchell, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. As per Karen’s wishes cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to the family at 130615 Hawk Road, Mitchell, NE 69357 or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com.

Karen was born August 31, 1942 to Darel and Lucille (Perry) Nightingale. She received her education in Kimball, NE, graduating from Kimball County High School in 1960. She married Orin Bolzer and they raised 3 children Dane, Lynn and Kelly. She owned the Fashions Shoppe in Mitchell for 20 years.

Karen was a talented pianist and dancer. She loved to crochet and made beautiful blankets for family and friends. Karen loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all.

Karen is survived by her son Dane (Cheryl); daughter Lynn; sister Dianne (Ray) Smith; grandsons Matthew (Heidi) and Joshua; and great granddaughters Hadleigh, Kennedi and Payton.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son Kelly.