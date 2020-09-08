Karon Lee Harvey, 77, Scottsbluff

Karon Lee Harvey, 77, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept 4, 2020. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2pm on Saturday, Sept 12, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Vince Parsons as Celebrant. Social distancing and masks required to all who wish to attend; extra masks will be available. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Karon’s honor may be made in care of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library mailed to or dropped off at Bridgman Funeral Home, 2104 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE 69361, or to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made by viewing Karon’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Karon was born on July 20, 1943 in Leavenworth, Kansas to Charles and Coyla (Lesher) Nutter. Her father was stationed at Ft. Leavenworth until he was deployed to the European theater in WWII. Karon had two younger siblings, Alma Johnson, and Dennis Nutter. Over the years, the family lived in Thedford, Broken Bow, Valentine, Niobrara, O’Neill, and Lincoln as Charles, a civil engineer, was transferred.

Karon was married to Dean “Kent” Harvey on May 21st, 1966. She received her Bachelor of Science from Chadron State College the day after the wedding. The couple moved to Gering/Scottsbluff in September where they established their roots lasting their lifetime. To this union, three children were born: Kim, Kirk, and Kif.

She earned her Master’s Degree in English in 1971 after attending several summers at the University of Northern Colorado. Karon taught English at Gering High School (1967-1968), Gering Junior High (1968-1989), and she was the Gering Junior High Media Director from 1989 until her retirement in 1999. During her retirement years, she taught several adjunct classes for Chadron State College and Western Nebraska Community College, continuing her lifelong love of education.

Karon enjoyed volunteering and serving in various organizations including Campfire Board of Directors, Campfire leader, BPW, Questers, North Platte Valley Museum, Rebecca Winters Genealogical Society, books clubs, Friends of the Library, and the Scottsbluff County Spelling Bee. She had been a lifetime member of the Nebraska Education Association. She was especially proud of the three decades serving the Scottsbluff Public Library as Board and Foundation member. Karon received an Admiralship in the Great Nebraska Navy award for her service on the Nebraska Library Commission.

During retirement, Kent and Karon traveled around the U.S. visiting family, enjoying grandchildrens’ activities, and attending family reunions. They also traveled to Iceland, Luxembourg, Holland, Netherlands, Russia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Monaco, Spain, France, England, Wales, Mexico, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Greece, Turkey, Scotland, and Ireland.

Karon was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dean Kent; her parents; grandparents Mabel and Leonard Lesher of Thedford, Ne; grandparents Catherine and Walter P. Nutter of Thedford; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is survived by her daughter Kim Biegler (Royce) and grandchildren Nicole Mundekis, Levi Biegler, Austin Biegler; son Kirk Harvey (Brandie) and grandchildren Mathew, Caitlyn, Andrew, and Mallorie Harvey; daughter Kif Corcoran (Nick) and grandchildren Madelynn and Joseph Corcoran; sister Alma Johnson (Mike); brother Dennis Nutter (Jana); Sister-in-Law Hazel LaPorte and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.