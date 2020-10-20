Kathleen Ann Batt (Jay), 73

Kathleen Ann Batt (Jay) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 18, 2020 in Gering, Nebraska at the age of 73. A Celebration of Life is scheduled on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:30am at First Assembly of God, 1709 E 27th St, Scottsbluff, NE. There will be a viewing for family and friends Friday at Bridgman Funeral Home, 2104 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE from 4 – 7pm. Kathleen will be laid to rest alongside her parents at Gering West Lawn Cemetery, 1100 Cemetery Drive, Gering, NE. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Kathleen’s honor to the Riverside Discovery Center and Zoo, 1600 S Beltline Hwy W, Scottsbluff, NE are encouraged. Online condolences may be made by viewing Kathy’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Kathleen was born on April 16, 1947 in Minatare, Nebraska to Lewis and Hazel Jay. She graduated from Minatare High School in 1964. She married Eugene, her high school sweetheart in 1966 in Soda Springs, Idaho. After moving to Scottsbluff and then Ft. Collins and Boulder, CO, the two settled in Mitchell, Nebraska where they lived for 16 years. Together with her husband Eugene of 55 years, they established and operated Western Plains, Inc. for the last thirty years with offices in Mitchell and Scottsbluff. Kathleen is remembered as a gifted piano player, creative seamstress, brilliant cake decorator, voracious reader, dedicated accountant, faithful prayer warrior, devoted daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, and a compassionate owner of innumerable cats and dogs.

Kathleen is survived by her husband Eugene Dale Batt (73), son Jason Daniel Batt (45) of Sacramento, CA, daughter Nicole Renée Jefferson (Batt) (43) of Denver, CO, daughter-in-law Karen Sue Batt (46), son-in-law Kenneth LaMar Jefferson (42), four grandchildren, Tristan Nathaniel Batt (19), Adrianna Lynn Jefferson (19), Keaghan Emrys Batt (15), and Aisleyn Rachel Batt (9), brother William Jay, and her beloved Bichon Frise dog Samuel James Batt (4).

She was preceded in death by her father Lewis Jay, mother Hazel (Reece) Jay, and three brothers, Norman, Douglas, and Robert.