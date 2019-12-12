Kathleen J. Folkers, 67, Scottsbluff

Funeral services for Kathleen J. Folkers, age 67 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, who died on December 7th, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center, will be held December 16th, at 2pm at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. The final disposition for the ashes will be private for the family at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com and memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Kathleen was born December 6th, 1952 in North Platte to Thelma (Myers) and Alvin Claymon. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1971, and married Terry Folkers on April 29th, 1984 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska, where they made their home.

Survivors include her spouse, Terry Folkers; sisters, Sharlene (Dale) Woodring, Glenda (Chet) Mills, and Nancy Claymon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Patsy Ann.