Kathleen Lewis, 82, Kimball

Kathleen Lewis, 82, of Kimball died at the Kimball County Manor on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Kenneth Mars officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view the obituary and

leave condolences and stories for the family. Friends may also stop at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. to sign the register book and leave condolences for the family. Memorials may be given in her memory to St. John’s Lutheran Church. The services for Kathleen have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Kathleen Joan Lewis was born in Kimball on January 13, 1938, the daughter of Fred and Edna (Nagel) Lewis. She received her education at the Kimball County High School. She was married to Odis Lewis. She moved to Oklahoma for a short time and then moved back to Kimball in 1957. Kathleen worked as a waitress at several restaurants in Kimball, including Kelley’s Café, Charco Grill and the Hickory Inn. She also worked at being a stay at home mom taking care of her children Lynnette and Jason. Kathleen enjoyed doing crafts, crocheting, and cooking. She made several German dishes and loved to bake pies. She enjoyed trips to Oklahoma visiting family. She also enjoyed her trip to Canada with Odis and the many day trips that they took together.

Survivors include her children Jason Lewis of Boulder, CO., and Lynnette Lusche and friend Tim Shepard of Kimball, NE; grandchildren Destiny Lusche, Devin Lusche, Alisa Anderson and Jade Lewis; great grandchildren Taylor Shepard, Shaedyn Trussell, Kyler and Kayman Lusche and Kasten and Kamden Anderson; sister-in-law Gloria Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son Jeremy Lewis.