Kathryn Weller, 96, of Cheyenne, formerly of Scottsbluff

Kathryn Weller, 96, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, formerly of Scottsbluff, passed away on March 15, 2021, in Cheyenne. She was born January 29, 1925, in Minatare, Nebraska to Oswald Louis and Ruth Fulton (Johnson) Aulick.

She married Joseph C. Weller of Albin, Wyoming in December 1958.

She is survived by a brother, Jerry (Millie, deceased) Aulick of Gering; cousin and best friend, Bonnie Loy of Florida; children, Linda Miller (James, deceased) of Texas, Steve (Donna) Weller of Pine Bluffs, and Lanna (Don) Williams of Florida; five grandchildren, Jimmy Miller and Dawn (Brady) Hunt of Texas, Jeff (Shannon) Weller of Pine Bluffs, Meri (Chris) Becker of California, and Mike (Chrissy) Williams of Missouri; ten great-grandchildren; nieces, Sherri (Darwin) Carlson of Scottsbluff, and Ginger Aulick; nephews, Vince (Robin) Aulick and Shane (Annette) Aulick of Scottsbluff.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Joseph C. Weller; brother, Harry Aulick of Scottsbluff; her parents; sister-in-law, Millie Aulick; son-in-law, James Miller; and nephews, James “Mike” Loy, and Robin Aulick.

She was an avid gardener and looked forward to the coming of spring so she could be out tending her plants. Kathryn was a talented seamstress and in her later years found great joy in her many quilting projects. She was an excellent cook and always looked forward to big family dinners.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at East Lawn Cemetery near Minatare with Pastor Jeff Fiet officiating. Services will be livestreamed on Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service Facebook page. Donations may be made in her memory to a church of one’s choice. Online condolences by be left by visiting Kathryn’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.