Kelly J. Lojka, 44, Cheyenne

Kelly J. Lojka, 44, of Cheyenne, died on April 14, 2020 in Cheyenne.

He was born on November 21, 1975 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Kelly was a Vice President and Director of Computer Operations for ANB Bank.

He was a Habitat for Humanity-past board member, ANB Leadership council-member, senior management team member-ANB Bank IT, and a coach for the City of Cheyenne girls softball league.

He is survived by his wife, Leah Lojka; daughter, Kalea Lojka; parents, Everett and Shirlene Lojka; brothers, Kevin (Karen) Lojka, Klint (Kelli) Lojka, Kliff Lojka; niece, Kayla (Kenny) Smith and children; nephew, Kyler Lojka; and numerous gym brothers and friends.

Kelly was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dick and Shirly Leu; paternal grandparents, Henry and Vivian Lojka and an uncle, Rich Leu.

Kelly was very dedicated to weightlifting. He loved teaching others the skill of lifting and enjoyed his gym family greatly. He most recently had attempted fly fishing and was most successful in catching himself. He also enjoyed spending a lot of time playing with his Weimaraner, Kamie. His daughter Kalea was his pride and joy. He was a tremendous family supporter and loved his family dearly, talking of them often. He will be missed beyond words by all of them. Kelly loved to make people laugh and you always knew when he was in the room.

The family will announce services once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.