Kelly J. Reece, 61, Oshkosh

Kelly J Reece, 61, of Oshkosh passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Oshkosh with Brenda Tophoj, PMA officiating. Services will conclude at the church.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made in Kelly’s name to the family for later designation (c/o Rick Reece PO Box 385, Oshkosh, NE 69154)

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Reece family.

A full obituary will be posted when available.

Budaroos in Oshkosh is no longer in service. The family suggests Vintage Barn Door Blooms in Chappell (308-874-6256), Sidney Floral (308-254-2935 or https://www.sidneyfloral.com/), or The Tarnished Halo in Bridgeport (308-262-1621).