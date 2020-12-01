Kenna R. Ockinga lost her battle to COPD on November 20, 2020. She was a fighter and fought hard for many years. As to Kenna’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is assisting the family.

Kenna was born to Kenneth and Patricia (Roberts) Voshell on January 15, 1958 in Oelwein, Iowa. She later moved with her family to Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Kenna was married to Jesse Ockinga on October 31, 1986.

Kenna is survived by her husband Jesse Ockinga of Morrill, NE; sons Donald Burke (Fabiola) of Davenport, IA, Charles Hessler of Morrill, NE, Shane Hessler (Becky) of Lyman, NE; daughter Jessica Peterson (Timothy) of Mitchell, NE; step daughter Jamie Jarvis (Justin) of Phoenix, AZ; sister Vicky Halupnick (Steve) of Hudson, IA; brother Chip Voshell (Betty) of Torrington, WY; 15 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and several nieces and nephews that meant a lot of her.

She was proceeded in death by her parents.