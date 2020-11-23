Kenneth Haukos, 70, Big Springs

Kenneth Haukos, 70, of Big Springs, Nebraska passed away at his home on November 15, 2020.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Ken’s name can be made to Adopt-A-Dog (16724 US-30, Chappell, NE 69129) or to the family to help defray costs.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is serving the Haukos family.

Family and friends can leave condolences at www.bondegardfunerals.com.

Kenneth LeRoy Haukos was born March 2, 1950 in Madison, Minnesota to Julian Clifford and Florence Ann (Croatt) Haukos. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Madison and attended school there.

He loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors, his dogs, and his grandkids.

Ken is survived by his son, Corey (Alli) Haukos of Gilbert, AZ; daughter, Jessica (Tom Beals) Haukos of Dawson, MN; 3 beloved grandchildren, Carter, Jaxton, Marli; brothers, Gerald (Cheryl) of Alexandria, MN, Melvin (Judy) of Blomkest, MN, Donald and fiancé (Freda) of Dundas, MN and Wayne (Karen) of Raymond, MN; sisters, Frances (Eldred) Peterson of Madison, Judy Thompson (Jim Noble) of Montevideo, MN, and Mary Schmitt of Montevideo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Florence and brothers, Marvin, Ronald, Charles and James.