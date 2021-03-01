Kevin Lee Thompson, 45, Gering

Kevin Lee Thompson, 45, of Gering, entered into rest on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Kevin was born June 28, 1975, in Phoenix, Arizona to Jack and Debbie (Stearns) Qualls. Dale Thompson later adopted him, his late brother Wesley, and younger brother Doug after Dale and Debbie married. They were later joined by a third brother Ashley.

Kevin became a father to Kelsey in 1997, Kolten in 2005, and Korbin in 2011, these were some of the most gratifying days of life. Kevin was very hardworking man, who loved to spend his time in the warm weather driving around in his Ford F-150, fishing, and cooking out with his kids by his side. In his younger days he would be spending the time golfing. His dog Charlie was a very big part of his life and was always waiting at the fence for him to come home. He had many long-lasting friendships.

Instead of setting up a memorial in his name we ask that you keep those who you know who are struggling with mental health close in your prayers. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting Kevin’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Kevin’s survivors include his children, Kelsey of Scottsbluff, Kolten, and Korbin of Gering; mother and stepfather, Debbie and Vaughn Patrick of Gering; father, Dale Thompson of Scottsbluff; brothers, Doug (Kayla) Thompson, and Ash Thompson of North Platte; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; stepbrothers, Ron (Michelle) Patrick of Torrington, and Cully Patrick of Lincoln; stepsister, Kim Patrick of Torrington; and special friend, Gene Batt.