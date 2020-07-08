LaDonna Mae Brehm, 82, Scottsbluff

LaDonna Mae Brehm, 82, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska and Fairfield, California passed away on July 1, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, July 10, 2020 with Pastor Andy Griess of Zion Evangelical Church at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Visitation from 10 am 12 noon at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

LaDonna was born on January 5, 1938 in Scottsbluff Nebraska to Henry and Elizabeth (Heimboch) Green. She received her education in Bayard, Nebraska graduating from Bayard High School. LaDonna married Robert Lee Brehm on October 14, 1956 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. They made their home, and raised their three children in Anaheim, California, returning to Scottsbluff to retire.

LaDonna is survived by her sons, Gregory and Daniel, and daughter Michelle. LaDonna also has five much loved grandchildren, Steven, Lauren, Jacob, Elizabeth, and Eric, and three great-grandchildren Honor, Archer, and Violet.

LaDonna was preceded in passing by her husband Robert in January of 2005