Lara Jane Olson, 52, Mitchell

Lara Jane Olson, 52, of Mitchell, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Lara was born May 14, 1967 in Scottsbluff, NE to Donald and Sara Jane (Price) Ward. She graduated in 1985 from Mitchell High School. After graduation she moved to Denver, CO where she graduated from Radiology School. She practiced as a radiology tech for several years until a work-related injury forced her to retire. After battling numerous medical issues her prayers were answered on June 20, 2012 when she received a liver transplant.

Lara was well known to many and to most she was their best friend. She almost never met a stranger and cared deeply about her special friendships. She was loving, kind, sassy, funny and had the biggest heart. Her pride and joy were her daughter Mariah and her 2 grandchildren Maliyah and Jayden. Lara lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, enjoying her family and friends, eating corn on the cob and her candy obsession.

Lara is survived by her special companion Tony Bauer; daughter Mariah Bauer (Jesus Hernandez); grandchildren Maliyah and Jayden; sisters Gayle (Larry) Gardner and Rama (Brad) Debus; niece Lenae (Matthew) Snyder; nephews Greg (Lana) Gardner and Ryan Debus and Uncle Bob Ward.

Proceeding her in death were her parents Donald and Sara Jane Ward; cousins Scott and Grant Price; Uncle Jim Price and numerous special friends.