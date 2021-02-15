Larry D. Sayre, 66, Morrill

Funeral services for Larry D Sayre, age 66, of Morrill, Nebraska, who died February 11, 2021, will be held Tuesday, February 16, at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with visitation from 1pm until 2pm. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery.

Larry was born January 19, 1955 in Crawford, Nebraska, to Ralph Sayre and Florence Brown. He received his early education at the Crawford public schools and graduated from Scottsbluff High School. He married Debra Hinman on June 22, 1985 at Henry Bible Church, and they made their home in Morrill, Nebraska.

Survivors include two sons, Billy (Glenna) Zwiebel, Justin (Angie) Zwiebel; two grandchildren, Brittany (Nick) Lillard, and Garrett Zwiebel.

He was preceded in death by both parents, a brother, and his wife.