Larry Eugene Groskopf, 79, Scottsbluff

Larry Eugene Groskopf, 79 of Scottsbluff went to be with the Lord due to congestive heart failure peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff.

Visitation will be held Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020, at Bridgman Funeral Home from 3PM to 6PM with prayer service from 6 to 7. Funeral service will be held at Zion Evangelical Church of Scottsbluff at 10 am on Oct. 15, 2020, with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical Church. Online condolences may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Larry was born June 28, 1941 in Scottsbluff to Edwin and Helen (Hizel) Groskopf. He graduated from Sunflower High School class of 1959. Larry married Lillian Schott on May 12, 1963 at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff. Three children were born to this union: Mick, Mindy, and Mark. He farmed all his life and lived in the same yard for 68 years. He held several church positions and loved serving the Lord. He loved farming, feeding cattle and selling irrigation supplies. Most of his hobbies were directly related to running and operating the farm. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Church and loved the Lord and his family. He always looked forward to the end of harvest, so he could travel to Arizona and spend time with the friends he had made over the years.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife Lillian; parents Edwin and Helen; and in-laws Henry and Lillian Schott.

Survivors include children Mick (Loretta) Groskopf, Mindy (Carey) Mehling, and Mark (Windy) Groskopf, all of Scottsbluff; grandchildren James, Alex, Austin, Nate, Annessa, Brittanee, Britney, Brice, Beth (Garrett Fulk), Bella and Brylee; Brother Vern (Leona) Groskopf; brother-in-law Bob (Violet) Schott of Gordon; sisters-in-law Heddi (Jerry) Stricker and Marie (David) Crandell of St. George, Utah; along with numerous nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends; Francine Rogers, significant other.