Larry Kuxhausen, 78, Scottsbluff

Larry Kuxhausen age 78 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away on March 13, 2021 peacefully with family at his side.

Larry was born in Scottsbluff, NE to Dave and Mollie Kuxhausen on September 27, 1942. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1960. He became a sheet metal tinner where he worked for Gray’s Plumbing & Heating, Independent Plumbing, Howard’s Plumbing & Heating and later retired from Snell’s Services.

Larry loved to go fishing whether it be trout fishing, ice fishing or fishing off the boat you would always find a smile when he had a pole in his hand. He spent several weekends camping at the surrounding lakes, where he taught his children and grandchildren to swim, fish, camp and play cards.

He was a loving and devoted father/papa to his children and grandchildren as well as many others he considered family! He will be remembered for his open door come in anytime attitude. He had a joking personality and always had a laugh or story for anyone that would listen.

Larry is survived by and will be dearly missed by his treat loving dog, Dottie; daughters Gay Gentry (Corey Bennett) and kids – Shelby (Adam) Hay and Tyler Bennett; Kim (Ron) Uhrich and kids- Ian (Haley) Uhrich and Heather Uhrich; Sherri Dostal (Jeff (Chas), Justin, Nathan); Kathy Kuxhausen; Michelle (Rob Dillion (Jason and Josh); Ricky (Judy) Kuxhausen, Julie, Rebecca (Trevor), Amy (Skyler); Melinda Kuxhausen; Larry O (Georgia) Brown (Nate, Nick, Bryan, Kira, Layden and Haleigh); Monte (Laura) Leiding (Paul and Tessie), Mike, Amanda, and Matt and Gene Brown and many great grandchildren; sister Sandra Schaub and brother-in-law Bill Rein; special friends Becky Mehling, Jim and Roe Mendoza and Nate Zentz.

Larry was preceded in death by parents, his wife Jackie, sons Gregg Brown and Tony Grimm, sisters Cindy Rein and Frances Leis; first wife Judy Kuxhausen and infant granddaughter Sally Ann.