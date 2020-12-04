Larry LeRoy Nab went to be with the Lord on Wednesday November 25th at high noon like the cowboy he always was at heart. He was lifted by the voices of his family on speaker phone, even though they could not be physically with him at his time of transition.

Larry was born to Theodore (Ted) and Alvina (Weglin) Nab in Lyman Nebraska on January 12, 1940. He attended school the in Lyman, Bridgeport, and Bayard areas. He graduated from Bayard High School in 1959 where he was on the basketball team and a member of the Future Farmers of America. After graduation he farmed potatoes, sugar beets, and alfalfa with his family until he wanted something different, so he put down the shovel and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, completing his basic training in Texas. He was then stationed in Germany for a three-year tour at a few different bases. After returning from Germany and home on leave between transferring to Washington D.C. he met the love of his life, Verna Colleen Ziegler. At the end of their second date he came home and told his mother that he knew this was the woman he was going to marry. After dating for a short time and corresponding through the mail and over the phone, they were wed on the first of December 1963. After they were married, they moved to a small apartment in Washington D. C. There they grew their family. Their first son, they tragically lost at birth, but following that they were blessed with a son and a daughter. Shortly after the birth of their daughter, Larry was stationed in Viet Nam for a year of service. When he returned home they were transferred to Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. They had a happy six years of family life before he was sent to Udorn, Thailand for a year. Upon his return from that adventure, the family was re-stationed to F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne Wyoming. He worked there, continuing his career in supply, for another 24 years until he retired in 1982.

Larry did not take to an empty schedule very well, so he began his own business called Larry’s Cabinet ReNu where he used his love for woodworking to install cabinets and create home furnishings. He then reentered F.E. Warren Air Force Base where he worked in the civil service for another 15 years before he really retired for good and moved to a small home in Torrington, Wyoming, close to the home where his father lived as a boy.

In retirement Larry enjoyed tinkering on his tractors and fixing up project cars that he bought and sold. He always regretted selling his dream car, a black 1956 Ford Crown Victoria, so he was always searching for it to own again. The last car he had was a 1956 Victoria that he had refinished in red and white. He and Verna drove it to their 50th High School reunion and gave rides to old friends. After many happy, quiet years of gardening and feeding the birds, Larry began his struggle with dementia. They lived a short number of years at the Residency in Scottsbluff, and then relocated to Oregon with their daughter, where Larry was cared for and frequently visited by family in the Cedar Crest Alzheimer’s facility. It was here where he breathed his final breath.

He is survived by his wife Verna of almost 57 years; his son Wesley Nab and wife, Sandy(Broyles), their daughter, Amanda Schramm, and six great grandchildren (Tatum, Brantly, Ashlyn, Phoebe, Charlie, Paislee) all of Iowa; daughter Lori (Nab) Sisneros and her children, Mathew and wife, Chelsea(Berg), and Krista Sisneros of Tigard Oregon. Also survived by his Aunt Irene Wickard, a niece, two nephews, and many cousins

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Earl Dean Nab; his first born son, Glenn LeRoy; his first grandson, Stephen Nab; and many other beloved family members.

Funeral Services will be provided by Dugan Kramer Funeral Home, Monday December 7, 2020, both in person at 1 pm and virtual via Facebook Livestream anytime thereafter, with a burial at Fairview cemetery.