Larry Ray Kilthau, 83, rural Scottsbluff

Larry Ray Kilthau, 83, of Rural Scottsbluff, Nebraska went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Cremation has taken place per Larry’s request and there will be a private family memorial service at a later date. Bridgman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given to Salem Congregational Church or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Larrry was born on June 2, 1937 in Scottsbluff to Henry (Hank) and Mary (Schlager) Kilthau. He attended Fairview 50 grade school and graduated from Minatare high school with the class of 1955. He received numerous local and state awards for 4-H and FFA. He lettered in basketball, track and chorus. He coached basketball at Fairview 50 and Lake Minatare and loved playing softball.

On November 18, 1956, he married the love of his life Barbara (Sell). They were blessed with four wonderful children. He was a loving husband, father, son and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was blessed with many accomplishments throughout his farming career. “A job well done!” He had numerous High Ten sugar beet awards and was a successful farmer. He retired in February of 2016 but his passion for farming and mentoring his sons kept him involved in what he loved.

Preceding him in death are his parents; sister Evelyn (Rusty) Vesper and great grandson Brayden.

He is survived by his loving wife Barbara of 64 years; daughter Wendy (Jack) Aden; sons Jeff (Andrea), Bryan (Pam), and Brent (Jill) Kilthau; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother Gerald (Jeanie) Kilthau; brother-in-law Ron (Jan) Sell as well as numerous extended families and friends.

We Love You Dad/Grandpa and are looking forward to the day we will be together again!