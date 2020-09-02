Laurel Janice “Jan” Meyer, 88, Oshkosh

Laurel Janice “Jan” Meyer, 88, of Oshkosh passed away Monday morning, August 31, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Oshkosh Wesleyan Church with Pastors Bruce Neal, Ace Backer, and Kerry Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home in Oshkosh.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Meyer family.

A full obituary will be posted when available.