LaVonne “Vonnie” Rubottom, 93, Scottsbluff

LaVonne “Vonnie” Rubottom, 93, of Scottsbluff died in her home the evening of March 25, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Francis Episcopal Church with Father Mark Selvey officiating and burial will precede the service at 12:15 in the Westlawn Cemetery in Gering.

Vonnie Rubottom was born March 16, 1927 in Dalton, NE to Julius and Angie (Reinmuth) Lindquist. She graduated high school from Sidney High in 1945. Following high school, Vonnie worked as a secretary in a law office in Bridgeport, NE.

On February 12, 1955 she married Max Rubottom in Julesburg, CO; he died in May of 1989. Vonnie had two children: Dennis Cochran (from a previous marriage) and Craig Rubottom.

Vonnie lived most of her life in Scottsbluff. She has been a member of the Episcopal Church (St. Andrew’s/St. Francis) since 1960 and was active in many church programs over the years. She taught Sunday School, Bible Vacation School, and helped found the Junior Altar Guild Girls program. Vonnie was always willing to help in the kitchen for church functions and enjoyed attending Bible Study in her later years.

After getting married and giving birth to her son, Craig, Vonnie stayed at home to care for her family. In 1979, she started working at Doves as a house mother at the shelter. She worked at Doves for about thirty years and retired in 2011.

Vonnie was preceded in death by Max Rubottom, husband; Angie & Julius Lindquist, parents; Dennis Cochran, son; brothers Jack (Hilda) (Marie) Harris and John Reinmuth; nephew Bill Harris; stepsons Ray and Delm Rubottom; and Frank Adams (friend).

Survivors include her son, Craig Rubottom of Scottsbluff; stepsons Dick (Karen) and Lee (Debbie) Rubottom; grandchildren Andrew (Brittney) Rubottom, Adrian Rubottom, and Denise (Cochran) Weir; sister-in-law Marilyn Reinmuth; best friend Shirley Aulick and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to Father Whitney & Rae Whitney, Tim & Vicki Brunner, St. Francis Episcopal Church, and Regional West Medical Center Hospice. She was one of a kind and loved by all.