Lawrence H. Thompson

Have you ever?

Have you ever met someone that always greeted you with a smile and a hug even if they were having a bad day themselves? Have you ever known someone who you could tell a secret and have complete trust? Have you ever needed someone in the middle of the night to change your tire or charge your battery and they dropped whatever they were doing to make sure you were safe? Have you ever known someone who had the ability to make you feel love or forgiveness in an instant? If you answered all these questions with a yes, then you knew Lawrence Thompson.

This very special man is now helping take care of others in heaven as he went to be with his Heavenly Father February 18th, 2021. He passed at Sidney Regional Medical Center Extended care with his son and the minister of his church as his side. He was at church every Sunday and would often greet worshipers or serve communion. He had no doubt that God was real and looked forward to going to Heaven to be with those who went before him.

Lawrence Herman Thompson was born December 21st, 1930 in Lodgepole, Nebraska. He is survived by his three children and their spouses. Gerald and Jeanette of Bayard, Suzanne of Sidney, and Larry and Cynthia of Lakeville, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his mother Anna Jurgens Thompson and his father Fred, his brothers Carl and Arthur, his son in law Brad Turner, and the person he loved with all his heart, his wife of 65 years Janice Thompson.

They met and fell in love while in Lodgepole High School, and a sweeter love story could never be written. They were married in 1949, and lived on a farm and raised their children till they moved to Sidney in 1963. He wore several hats. Not only working on the farm, but driving a truck for the county, and later measuring fields for the Cheyenne county Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation service. He later became the Executive Director of the ASCS office and worked their for 30 years until he could retire from office work to devote his full attention to the family farm and to take care of those he loved. He also enjoyed being a member of the Elks Lodge, and became Exalted Ruler and represented Sidney at the National Convention in Chicago. He made his children help him recite the 11 o’clock toast many times so that when he gave it, it was a fitting tribute to those who had gone before the other members.

His grandchildren were important to him and gave him great joy. Grandsons Christopher Turner, Jeremy, and Trevor Thompson and granddaughters Kelsey Bland and her husband Herb , Katheryn and husband Jake Hammer, and Maggie Jane Thompson meant the world to him. As did Danielle Kleiner and her husband Ethan and Alanna Michael and her fiance Johnny. And he kept room in his heart for his great grandkids Julien, Christian and Caroline Thompson and Finley Hammer. Never did he forget to ask about them on each phone call because they were like his own children. More important to him than any of his own problems or tasks at hand.

He was a good neighbor to all those around him. He always had a joke to tell and opened the door to everyone who knocked on it. He loved homemade ice cream, going to Branson, Missouri with friends, and of course the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He never missed a game on the radio or tv, and actually took handwritten notes to help him discuss the games while having coffee and donuts with his friends each week.

A funeral is scheduled for February 25th at 10 am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. The public is invited, but remember masks must be worn and social distancing must be observed. Burial will be held following the service at Weyerts Cemetery. You may view his Book of Memories, leave condolences, stories and photos at www.gehrigstitchapel.com. You can live stream his services at https://holytrinitysidney.com/, and watch the recorded service on www.gehrigstittchapel.com.

Flowers and donations can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or Weyerts Immanuel Lutheran Church.

From our family to you and yours, thanks for letting Lawrence into your lives, and rest assured that he cared for you with all his heart like he did for his family. We love you Gramps!