Leland E. Weideman, 80, Scottsbluff

Leland E Weideman, 80 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 10 at 2:00 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Adam Coop officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Family visitation will be Thursday from 3-5 pm and public visitation 5-7 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be given to the Children’s Hospital, St. Jude and Shriners. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Leland was born June 25, 1940 in Minatare, Nebraska to Alexsander and Kathren Weideman. He spent his life in Scottsbluff attending Scottsbluff Schools. He was proud to be a “Roosevelt Eagle.”

He met the love of his life Dona Wimberly in 1957 and they married July 5, 1959 in Scottsbluff and to this union three children were born Debra, Leanne and Michael. Leland worked hard at Cooks Livestock, Hergert Milling and B & C Steel.

He loved making things from metal and wood, fishing and always made it to auctions. Items he made he donated to the Festival of Hope in honor of family members.

He is survived by his wife, Dona of 61 years; children Debra (Jim) Kasza of Gering, Leanne Powell of Gering and Michael Weideman of Scottsbluff; grandkids: Jeremy Kasza, Tiffany Kasza (Albert), Ann Bishop (Josh), Nancy Powell, Garrett Weideman, Amber Weideman, Alyssa Weideman, and Kayla Weideman; great grandkids: Ashlee, Adam, Cameron, Kayleigh, Jordyn, Zaden, Stormy, Shaw, Hanna and Emily, Jorge; sisters-in-law Bette Krause, Tori Henry and many loved nieces and nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, two grandsons Larry and Evan, in-laws and other family members.

He will be sadly missed.