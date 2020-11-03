class="obituaries-template-default single single-obituaries postid-494927 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Lendyl Duffield, 99, Chappell

November 3, 2020
November 1, 1921 - November 1, 2020

Lendyl Duffield, of Chappell, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday evening, November 1, 2020 the day of his 99th birthday.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Chappell United Methodist Church with Pastor Ceciliah Igweta officiating.  Masonic Rites will be rendered by Masonic Lodge #286.  Burial will follow in the Chappell Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Chappell Legion.

Visitation will be held Friday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home in Chappell.

Memorials in Lendyl’s name can be made to Adopt-A-Dog Animal Rescue, the Chappell United Methodist Church, or the Chappell Senior Center.

A full obituary will be posted when available.

