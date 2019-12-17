Leo Hohnstein, 89, Scottsbluff

Leo Hohnstein, 89, of Scottsbluff, passed away on December 11, 2019 at his home. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Military Honors will be given by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Leo was born on January 19, 1930 at Minatare, Nebraska. He was an Air Force Veteran and an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. He worked many years for Swift & Company and the Burlington Northern Railroad.

Survivors include his daughters Patsy Frakes and Jacci Hohnstein; grandchildren: Corey Frakes and Jayme Frakes; great-granddaughter Birkleigh Frakes; sisters Janet Bowers and Margie Jeffrey; as well as numerous nieces, and nephews.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Amelia (Ritz) Hohnstein, Maxine, his wife of 51 years, son-in-law Larry Frakes, two brothers, and a sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Festival of Hope PO Box 377, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.