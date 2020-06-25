Leonard A. Rieken, 94, Sidney

Leonard A. Rieken, age 94, of Sidney, NE, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, June 26th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Mike McDermott officiating. A visitation will be held from 9-12:00 noon Friday at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel in Sidney. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Leonard’s name to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Leonard Anton Rieken was born on March 5, 1926, in Gurley, NE, to Bernard Henry and Josephine (Oliverius) Rieken. He married Mary Ann Treinen on June 7, 1950. Together, they lived and worked on their farm south of Sidney for 31 years before moving into town. They have three sons, Ron Rieken of Sidney, NE, Keith (Marilyn) Rieken of San Diego, CA and Chris (Glenda) Rieken of Sidney, NE. His grandchildren, Elijah Rieken of Denver, CO; Brian (Chandra) Rieken of Waxhaw, NC; Kevin (Toni) Rieken of Plain City, OH, and Brett Rieken of San Diego, CA; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Rieken; his daughter, Rose Jean Rieken; his parents, Bernard and Josephine (Oliverius) Rieken; his brother, Donald Rieken; his sister-in-law, Marilyn (Brinkhaus) Rieken and his sister, Mildred “Milly” Wegner.

Leonard was an active Life Member of the Sidney Elks for 64 years. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and going to casinos and auctions with Mary Ann. He also enjoyed playing cards and having meals with friends at the community center. Leonard was a man of many interests and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Many special thanks to his caregivers Heather Rios and Nikki MacIntosh.